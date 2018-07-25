Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are turning up the heat on anti-social behaviour at Huddersfield’s Greenhead Park.

During the summer months, officers from Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) are carrying out an operations to target anti-social behaviour and robberies in the park – incidents which in recent months have blighted the area.

It follows a number of incidents in recent months – including an alleged serious sexual assault on a teenage girl and a report of two youths chasing a group of other people through the park with machetes.

The operation, which will continue through to September 1, sees police officers and PCSOs patrolling the area in and around the park in a bid to reduce crime and provide a high-visibility police presence to reassure local people that during the summer holidays the park remains a safe space for their families to enjoy.

Insp James Kitchen, of Huddersfield NPT, said: “Last year, we ran a similar operation in Greenhead Park as a direct response to a number of incidents which occurred in and around the area.

“Following its success, throughout the summer months we will be replicating the operation to combat all crime in the park and surrounding areas.

“Police and partner agencies will be in the park all day, providing reassurance, hosting and supporting events and targeting those who cause anti-social behaviour and are involved in criminality.

“We want this space in Huddersfield to remain a family-friendly area and reassure residents and the wider communities that anti-social behaviour or any criminality is not acceptable and it will be dealt with robustly and we hope that everyone has a safe and enjoyable summer break.”

Anyone wishing to report any incidents or provide information to the Huddersfield NPT can contact them via 101.