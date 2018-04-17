The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two men armed with weapons confronted one another in a Huddersfield street.

Trouble flared in the centre of Deighton just after 4pm today.

Two cars drew up on Riddings Road near to its junction with Victoria Street and Deighton Road.

It is understood one man got out of each car and squared up to one another brandishing weapons.

They are thought to be a meat cleaver and a baseball bat.

Both fled before police arrived and officers then searched the area to try to find them.

An eyewitness said: “The first we knew anything had happened was when we saw police running about all over the place. There was a heavy police presence on Riddings Road.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 4.05pm to reports of a disturbance on Riddings Road. No-one is thought to have been hurt in the incident and we are now making inquiries to trace any CCTV footage which may have captured what happened.”

Both men are white and thought to be in their late 20s to early 30s.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log number 1195 of April 17.