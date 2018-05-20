Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police caught a drink-driver when she dialled them by mistake, a court heard.

Helen Brooks-Taylor was more than twice the legal limit when she returned to her Newsome home as the officers waited for her.

They were responding to a 999 call cut off by the 50-year-old when she realised that she’d made a mistake.

Because of how the call was terminated they attended at the address they had on record for her.

When the officers got to Wood Lane she was not in but returned in her blue Peugeot 108 as they were leaving, prosector Alex Bozman told Kirklees magistrates.

They spoke with Brooks-Taylor, formed the impression that she had been drinking and asked her to provide a roadside breath test.

She was arrested after failing this and taken to Dewsbury Police Station.

There further breath tests showed that she had 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes and she pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Magistrates were told that Brooks-Taylor had a similar previous conviction dating back from January 2011 and so would have to be banned from driving for a minimum of three years.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client had meant to dial another emergency number and called police by mistake.

He told magistrates: “It was not a deliberate 999 call but it’s triggered straight through to police.

“She was at home cooking and drinking then decided to drive up the road to get another bottle.

“It was the wrong decision and police in response to that call saw her coming back.”

Magistrates banned Brooks-Taylor from driving for 40 months.

She must pay £120 fine plus £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.