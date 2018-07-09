Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The doors of Huddersfield nightclub Tokyo could be closed by the authorities next week after another violent incident inside its premises.

Police have asked councillors to suspend its licence after a man was stabbed on the dancefloor last month.

The horrific attack came despite promises from bosses to tighten up security following a number of other incidents of disorder this year and in previous years.

Documents released by West Yorkshire Police to Kirklees Council’s licensing panel reveal door staff were supposed to be using metal detecting wands to try and root out any potential weapons being carried by customers.

The beefing up of security was demanded by the police in early June following incidents in May.

Just three weeks before the stabbing a customer had been slashed with a broken bottle and another hit in the face by a flying champagne bottle that had been thrown across the dancefloor.

The police report says Tokyo managers vowed to increase searching of customers and have no glassware on student nights, following an increase in disorder and crimes linked to the Queen Street venue.

But on June 21, just 20 days after a crunch meeting between officers and nightclub bosses, a customer was stabbed multiple times by an underage boy.

Images of the wounds, submitted with the police report, appear to show the victim was stabbed in the hip and the face.

A 17-year-old male was arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

Following the violence the authorities issued an immediate bid to suspend Tokyo’s licence.

The club managed to stay open after producing an action plan that includes the upgrading to a full “airport style metal detector arch” that sparks a full body search for anyone suspected of carrying a weapon.

And it has said it is willing to pay West Yorkshire Police for its own police officer who would patrol Queen Street on behalf of the club.

It has also vowed to introduce “under cover covert spotters” who will scour for “bubbling incidents”, has appointed a new general manager and will continue its glass and bottle ban on Wednesdays and Saturdays, both busy student nights.

The club’s report also alleges that the stabbing incident involved a key, not a knife, and claims the underage suspect got into the club using someone else’s ID as its staff are well trained in spotting fake IDs.

Other changes it promised to its security operation include body cameras on front of house staff, more crowd control barriers and an upgrade of the CCTV system.

In its appeal to stay open it highlights that it provides £89,000 per year in business rates to the council and props up the taxi, fast food, hairdressing and fashion businesses around town.

The club in the old courthouse, next to Lawrence Batley Theatre, has been linked to many attacks within its premises and on the surrounding streets.

Police were called to a stabbing outside it last March, although the club denied it was anything to do with it.

Stabbings have taken place inside the club in 2015 and 2016.

Kirklees Council’s licensing panel will make its decision at a Huddersfield Town Hall meeting on Monday, July 16.