Police are trying to stop a man who sold alcohol to a child from taking the reins at a Huddersfield town centre off-licence.

West Yorkshire Police have objected to an application by Alan Mohammed to run a convenience store on Westgate, currently known as Koshan.

Mr Mohammed, of Deighton, fell foul of a test purchase in December 2016 when he was caught selling alcohol to someone under the age of 18.

A letter sent by police licensing officer, Richard Woodhead, also reveals he has a conviction for failing to provide a breath sample when stopped for suspected drink driving.

It says he was banned from driving and fined £120.

Under the law, his conviction is not spent until September 2019.

Mr Mohammed is applying for a personal licence and the transfer of the premises licence for 37 Westgate.

Documents submitted to the panel say: “West Yorkshire Police are objecting to this application on the grounds of the prevention of crime and disorder, in that Mr Alan Mohammed failed to give a breath sample and was banned from driving.

“He also failed a test purchase and sold alcohol to a child while working in a licensed premise.

“This matter was dealt with by means of a community resolution where Mr Mohammed admitted the offence to the test purchase officer, and agreed to attend an alcohol sales awareness course.”

West Yorkshire Police has been objecting to a number of licence applications in Huddersfield town centre in recent months.

It has highlighted the high volume of illegal and counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco being sold from shops including at Kingsgate News and Wisla on John William Street.

Both have been found to have thousands of pounds of fake goods smuggled into secret panels within the shops.

Last week Wisla successfully won back its licence and is under new ownership. It will be renamed as Supersam.

Members of Kirklees Council’s licensing panel will hear the latest application on Wednesday, May 9.