Police are desperately appealing for help after a 12-year-old boy went missing on Monday afternoon.

Cameron Jackson-O’Connor was last seen on Blackmoorfoot Road in Crosland Moor , Huddersfield at 3.15pm.

Cameron is white, about 5ft 5 inches tall, of slim build, with mousey-coloured hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue and orange striped T-shirt with grey tracksuit bottoms. He was also wearing black trainers.

Kirklees Det Insp, Andrew Lockwood said: "We are particularly concerned for Cameron’s welfare due to his age and vulnerability.

“We urgently need to hear from anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is.

“We have officers out searching for him and checking various addresses and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist us in finding him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 or the live chat system available via the Contact Us section of the force website.