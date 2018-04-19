Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new weapon to catch anti-social off-road bikers has arrived in Kirklees.

West Yorkshire Police has launched a new DNA spray that officers can fire at yobs on bikes as they speed past.

The unique chemical make-up of each spray can then be used to trace the vehicle, and more importantly, its rider, at a later date if they fail to stop.

The new sprays have already been trialled in Wakefield and were key evidence in a successful conviction of a dangerous quad-bike rider last October.

Officers on off-road bikes are now warning uninsured and underage riders they now have the tools to indisputably link them to the vehicles they offend on.

Kirklees based motorbike patrols will be using the DNA spray for the next six months.

Insp Chris Hughes of the Dewsbury Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We are very conscious of the impact of anti-social off road riding on our communities in Dewsbury and neighbouring areas of Kirklees.

“We often have seen offences being committed almost daily in communities, risking the safety of members of the public and the riders themselves on our roads; some of whom have been injured through their own behaviour.

“As a result we have acquired and been trialling a new DNA spray to ‘tag’ offenders in the act.

“It is a harmless, odourless and invisible solution, naked to the eye and is proving invaluable in helping us solve the problem of identifying offenders.

“I would like to encourage anyone who has information regarding the use of off-road bikes or anti-social behaviour to contact the police.

“In particular, any details or descriptions of the riders themselves, the bikes and the locations where they are seen or kept, to assist with our enquiries to tackle this issue.

“There are safe and lawful ways for people to enjoy their hobby; we hope that this operation will reassure our communities that we are taking a proactive approach to this issue and we will not tolerate their use on the roads in Kirklees.”

Anyone with any information about nuisance or off road bikes on the Districts roads is asked to contact the police via 101.