A man who went to his mum’s home armed with a baseball bat and a kitchen knife has been jailed for six months.

Drunk Jareth Colling had the weapons stuffed into his clothing when he went to the Netherton property in the early hours of February 4.

He spat at police called to arrest him and they were forced to use pepper spray to bring him under control.

The 22-year-old was jailed and banned from having contact with his mother or stepfather for a year.

He had pleaded guilty to charges of possessing an offensive weapon and bladed article in public and two counts of assaulting a police constable.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that Colling turned up at the house shortly after 2am.

He banged on the door and then pushed past his mother into the house when she answered.

She told him to leave but he ignored her, saying that he wanted to see the “f*****g dog.”

When she told him that she was going to call police he continued to shout abuse at her and she went into her bedroom to dial 999 as she was fearful of him.

When police arrived they found Colling sat in the living room and he continued to be confrontational, forcing the officers to use their PAVA incapacitant spray.

Mrs Jones said: “There was a struggle, he was taken to the floor and spat into the face of one of the officers and caused a scratch to his arm.

“He pushed another (female) officer over and also spat at her, hitting her in the face.

“Other officers were called and they found a black kitchen knife in his coat pocket.

“He had also taken a baseball bat to the address.”

Zara Begum, mitigating, said that Colling was extremely drunk at the time and used alcohol as a coping mechanism.

She explained: “Something has gone wrong for him and that’s the combination of the alcohol and his mental health.

“There is no suggestion that either weapons were brandished. He had the baseball bat tucked into his clothing and the knife in his pocket.

“He was out at 2am and paranoid and that’s the reason he had the weapons but doesn’t excuse his behaviour.

“He has issues that need addressing and he wants the help to get himself sorted and rehabilitated.”

Magistrates jailed Colling, of Elmwood Avenue in Highfields, for six months.

They made a restraining order for a year banning him from contacting his mother and stepfather and going to their home.

He was ordered to pay a total of £125 compensation to the police officers he assaulted.