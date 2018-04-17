Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a CCTV image following a nasty attack on a pensioner in Lockwood.

The robbery happened in Swan Lane, on Saturday, April 7, when the victim was approached from behind and pushed to the ground before her handbag was forcibly taken from her.

Detectives have now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to who was in the area at around 9.55pm to 10.15pm when the attack took place.

The victim was shaken but otherwise unhurt.

Pc Amy Lane from Kirklees CID said: “If anyone recognises this person, has any information about the incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time I would encourage you to come forward and speak to the police.”

Information can be passed to Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180163941. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111