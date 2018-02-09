Police have warned people not to approach a missing man.
West Yorkshire Police has put out a missing person appeal for a Mohammed Hanif from the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury.
He was last seen at about 8am today.
He is described as an Asian male, 6ft 1in tall, with a bald head, black goatee beard, wearing dark blue jeans and black steel boots.
He has two front gold teeth and he is wearing gold rings.
A spokesperson for the police said: "The public are asked not to approach the male but any sightings to contact West Yorkshire Police and quote log 346 09-02-2018."
The police helicopter was seen hovering over Mirfield and Ravensthorpe for almost an hour from around 11am this morning.
They said they were looking for a "person of interest."
It has not been confirmed if they were searching for Mr Hanif.