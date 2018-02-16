Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police watchdog says it is looking at whether to publish its findings from an investigation carried out after a dog killed a Huddersfield man.

David Ellam, 52, of Sheepridge, died in August 2016 after a bull terrier type dog Alex, which had already bitten five people, attacked him outside his home in Riddings Road.

Earlier this week its owner Aaron Joseph, a 30-year-old father-of-three, who lived in the same block of flats as Ellam, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court for 10 years for owning a dog which caused death while dangerously out of control .

He had ignored a court order to impose controls on Alex, and passing sentence, Judge Sally Cahill, QC, described the fatal attack as “nothing short of horrendous.”

She said Mr Ellam, a former lollipop man and keen Huddersfield Town fan “met his death in a most appalling manner.”

The court heard that Mr Ellam had reported Alex to the authorities and raised concerns about whether she was a pit bull terrier, a breed banned in this country.

Police officers seized the dog on June 27 2016 but following an examination decided she was not a banned breed and returned her to Joseph on 8 August just days before the fateful attack on August 16.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (then the Independent Police Complaints Commission) launched an investigation into West Yorkshire Police’s decision to return the dog.

An IOPC spokeswoman told the Examiner that following the conclusion of the trial, the IPOC were considering whether to publish its findings.

She added: “Our investigation is complete and has been shared with West Yorkshire Police.

“We looked at their response to a call reporting the dog attack on Mr Ellam on 15 August 2016 and the previous removal and return of the dog to its owner.

“No misconduct notices were served on any officer. We had the dog independently assessed, prior to the decision being taken for it to be destroyed and had access to forensic post mortem results.

“The investigation obtained and analysed police records relating to the seizure and return of the dog, as well as recordings of the radio transmissions of officers responding to the dog attack on Mr Ellam, and took a number of witness statements.”