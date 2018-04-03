Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield town centre police inspector James Kitchen has welcomed plans by bars and pubs to club together to fund extra private security patrols.

Over the Easter weekend more than 10 clubs and bars in Huddersfield Pubwatch paid for their own security patrols at £1,000 a time in a bid to reduce violence and disorder in the area.

Bars and clubs taking part include the Camel Club, The Warehouse, lap dancing club Cleopatra’s Lounge, Verve Bar, Tokyo, The Zetland, The Parish, Revolution, Mavericks nightclub, Five Bar and the University of Huddersfield.

Insp Kitchen said: “The Pubwatch scheme is a fantastic asset to Huddersfield town centre, which supports the local policing plan.

“Marshals were first used, successfully, over the Christmas period, in conjunction with the police and Kirklees Council. This initiative over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend has been funded by the local bars and clubs themselves.

“This Bank Holiday weekend, we had a significant police presence in the town centre and I’m pleased to report there were no significant reports of disorder or violence.

“We, as the local Neighbourhood Policing Team for Huddersfield, welcome any support to work in partnerships with local businesses to make Huddersfield a safe and vibrant place for the members of the community.”