A man who repeatedly refused to leave his cell to come into court has been jailed for more than six months.

Khevin Ngibi, had been due at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer.

But he refused to come out of his cell to appear over the prison video link and – just like numerous court hearings previously – the case went ahead in his absence.

Magistrates were told that the sustained attack where police were forced to use pepper spray on him twice, happened at Dewsbury Bus Station on November 3 last year.

Police were initially called by security staff because there was a group of youths refusing to leave one of the buses.

While one of the officers was talking to a young female on the bus he was approached by 21-year-old Ngibi.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman told magistrates: “At that point he stood in front of the officer in the aisle and shouted: ‘Get off this bus!’.

“Without any warning Ngibi punched him in the face, causing him to fall backwards and giving him a black eye.”

The attack on the police officer continued and, because he was unable to arrest Ngibi, he was forced to use his PAVA spray on him to bring him under control and handcuff him to the front.

Ngibi, of no fixed address, continued to be uncooperative throughout his journey to the police station.

Mr Bozman said: “He kicked out in the direction of the officers when he was taken off the bus.

“Fortunately this did not come into contact with them but the PAVA spray had to be deployed again.”

The PC he injured suffered from a black eye, scratches to his face and neck and cuts to his upper lip and said that no one had a right to assault him in any way.

Ngibi had refused to come into court for numerous hearings related to the case since November.

A not guilty plea to assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty was entered on his behalf but then he was convicted in his absence after missing his trial in January.

Mr Bozman said: “He refused to leave his cell for the police interview so he’s been consistent with not cooperating with court proceedings throughout.”

Magistrates said that the incident on the bus was a sustained attack on an officer trying to do his duty.

They jailed Ngibi for 26 weeks and ordered him to pay £115 to the officer upon his release from custody.