A policeman has been praised for his “split second” decision to grab hold of a suicidal man to prevent him falling from a bridge.

West Yorkshire PC Joe Dainton pulled the man over onto the correct side of the bridge in Halifax on Saturday night.

The officer revealed what happened on Twitter, saying: “Tonight I made the split second decision to pull a man over the correct side of one of Halifax’s tallest bridges.

“Very scary situation but everything was ok thankfully and the man is now getting the help he needs. #ItsOktobnotbeOk #itsoktotalk #mentalhealth.”

Colleagues and members of the public took to social media to praise his courage and quick thinking.

Fellow officer Katie Reddington said: “Aww Joe, what a brave thing to do. Well done. Fingers crossed he is able to move forward.”

Leeds-based PC Andrew Roebuck added: “Well done Joe, proud of you mate.”

Several people asked PC Dainton whether there was a ‘no grab’ guideline in such situations.

The officer replied: “Normally we keep someone talking as long as possible but in the split seconds I knew if I didn’t act that he was going to fall.”

West Yorkshire Sgt Gary Fretwell said it was a difficult to know whether to ‘grab’ someone or not.

“It’s a difficult one and having grabbed myself it all ended well for both the guy and me. All on own merits and good on you Joe.”

West Yorkshire Police would give no further details of the incident.