Funding for an extra 100 police constables across West Yorkshire was heralded in Huddersfield – by a singing policeman.

Amid a musical fanfare in St George’s Square a new commitment to neighbourhood policing was launched.

The announcement came as police community support officer Paul Simpkins took to the mic to belt out a rendition of the Elvis Presley classic The Wonder of You.

And another PCSO, Ben Jones, entertained train passengers on a piano in the entrance to Huddersfield Railway Station.

On a serious note, the new funding pledge includes 100 more officers on the ground and safeguards the jobs of 600 PCSOs who work at community level.

West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson has invested cash – which comes from an increase in the police precept on the council tax – to put an extra 100 police constables in Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs).

And by working with partners, Mr Burns-Williamson has secured the funding to sustain more than 600 PCSOs, saying it ensures communities are safe – and feel safe.

The hope is that neighbourhood officers will help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour and engage more with communities.

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “The new Neighbourhood Policing Model will focus on engagement with communities, problem solving and prevention and early intervention in helping to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.

“The recent precept increase which I have made locally will allow us to bolster and help rebuild these NPT teams.

“The relationship between West Yorkshire Police and our communities is fundamental to successful policing at all levels.

“This new policing model will ensure NPT teams continue working closely with our partners in helping reduce risk and harm, to support vulnerable individuals at the first sign of problems, and make our communities safer.

“Effective community engagement and visibility is fundamental to how West Yorkshire is policed.

“It is only through genuine and meaningful engagement with our communities that we are able to listen to, understand and deal with community safety and anti-social behaviour issues that can make all the difference to the quality of lives.”

New technology, including hand-held devices, means police can conduct their work on the ground and away from police stations.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson added: “Community engagement is key to Neighbourhood Policing, delivered through locally based officers, who will be able to identify issues and deal with them at an earlier stage.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Teams are integral to everything we do at West Yorkshire Police and we are reinvesting and enhancing resources into our frontline teams.

“Reducing crime and protecting the vulnerable are key priorities for West Yorkshire Police and the key to this is having NPTs which are visible, accessible and engaging with the communities they work with.”