Bathers and swimmers have been advised to stay out of the sea at a popular seaside spot.
The Environment Agency has rated the water quality at Scarborough South Bay 'poor', the lowest rating.
The government agency says visitors to the beach should keep out of the sea due to a periodic presence of poo bacteria.
The water at the beach is vulnerable to contamination by runoff, containing animal and human faecal bacteria, during heavy rainfall.
It was rated poor in 2017 (the latest rating) and in 2016. It was rated 'sufficient' in the two previous years.
All other beaches on the Yorkshire coast were rated 'good' or 'excellent', the highest rating.
The report says: "17 warnings advising against swimming due to an increase risk of short term pollution were issued in 2017 for Scarborough South Bay bathing water. These warnings were issued because of the effects of heavy rain on the water quality."
It adds: "This bathing water is subject to short term pollution. Short term pollution is caused when heavy rainfall washes faecal material into the sea from livestock, sewage and urban drainage via rivers and streams."
But it says: "...the risk of encountering reduced water quality increases after rainfall and typically returns to normal after 1-3 days."
Yorkshire beaches where it's safe to bathe
Beaches are rated on a four-point scale from poor to excellent
East Yorkshire
Bridlington North Beach – good
Bridlington South Beach – good
Danes Dyke, Flamborough – excellent
Flamborough South Landing – good
Fraisthorpe – good
Hornsea – good
Skipsea – good
Tunstall – excellent
Wilsthorpe – good
Withernsea – good
North Yorkshire
Cayton Bay – excellent
Filey – good
Reighton – good
Robin Hoods Bay – good
Runswick Bay – excellent
Sandsend – good
Scarborough North Bay – good
Whitby – excellent