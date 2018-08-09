The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bathers and swimmers have been advised to stay out of the sea at a popular seaside spot.

The Environment Agency has rated the water quality at Scarborough South Bay 'poor', the lowest rating.

The government agency says visitors to the beach should keep out of the sea due to a periodic presence of poo bacteria.

The water at the beach is vulnerable to contamination by runoff, containing animal and human faecal bacteria, during heavy rainfall.

It was rated poor in 2017 (the latest rating) and in 2016. It was rated 'sufficient' in the two previous years.

All other beaches on the Yorkshire coast were rated 'good' or 'excellent', the highest rating.

The report says: "17 warnings advising against swimming due to an increase risk of short term pollution were issued in 2017 for Scarborough South Bay bathing water. These warnings were issued because of the effects of heavy rain on the water quality."

It adds: "This bathing water is subject to short term pollution. Short term pollution is caused when heavy rainfall washes faecal material into the sea from livestock, sewage and urban drainage via rivers and streams."

But it says: "...the risk of encountering reduced water quality increases after rainfall and typically returns to normal after 1-3 days."

Yorkshire beaches where it's safe to bathe

Beaches are rated on a four-point scale from poor to excellent

East Yorkshire

(Image: Flickr/John Cooke)

Bridlington North Beach – good

Bridlington South Beach – good

Danes Dyke, Flamborough – excellent

Flamborough South Landing – good

Fraisthorpe – good

Hornsea – good

Skipsea – good

Tunstall – excellent

Wilsthorpe – good

Withernsea – good

North Yorkshire

(Image: John Fielding/The Beach Guide)

Cayton Bay – excellent

Filey – good

Reighton – good

Robin Hoods Bay – good

Runswick Bay – excellent

Sandsend – good

Scarborough North Bay – good

Whitby – excellent