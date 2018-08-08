Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known landlords is set to hang up his pint pot.

Nigel Saxton, landlord at The Croppers Arms, Westbourne Road, Marsh, is set to retire after more than 29 years.

The lease is being marketed for £75,000 after being reduced and is being advertised on Daltonsbusiness website but it’s understood that negotiations are well underway with a couple who are regulars.

The alehouse which offers food, accommodation and a selection of real ales is famed for its superb floral displays which are always enjoyed by a hard core of regulars.

Nigel, a father-of-two and his wife Gill took on the lease on November 7, 1988.

He happily admits the golden years are gone, but the pub trade has been good to him.

Getting on for 20 years ago he needed three staff to cope with a heaving pub on a Wednesday night – and that was just behind the bar.

Running a busy pub has been hard work but Nigel says he has no regrets and is looking forward to retiring though it may be some time yet before he serves his very last pint.