She has taught generations of students – and organised the school’s Christmas senior citizens’ party for many years.

Sue Renshaw, deputy head at Royds Hall Community School has retired after 35 years.

She started her career at the Paddock school as a PE teacher before progressing to deputy head.

She has also taught the Year 10 students in the Alternative Provision (AP) class for pupils with additional needs for many years.

Sue also organised the annual senior citizen’s Christmas party, which is held in the school with AP pupils helping to serve the food.

Her duties also included organising timetabling and the options for Year 9 students.

Several members of staff were previously Sue’s pupils – along with the parents of current students.

Staff at the school held a special presentation for Sue where she was presented with gifts including flowers and a book signed by the school governors and her colleagues.

Sue lives at Bradley with husband Chris, a retired chef. Their daughter Claire is a primary school teacher.

A Huddersfield Town season ticket holder, Sue said she was looking forward in retirement to watching he Terriers this season – and being able to take her holidays during school term!