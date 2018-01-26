Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have warned the public they could be committing a “criminal offence” if they publish abusive posts on social media over the death of an 11-year-old girl.

Ursula Keogh, of Halifax, was reported missing on Monday and her body was found in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates later that night. Hebble Brook runs into the River Calder at Salterhebble.

On Friday afternoon police said the inquest into Ursula’s death will open on Tuesday, January 30 at Bradford Coroner’s Court.

A police spokesman said: “Officers continue to investigate the circumstances at the direction of the coroner.

“We would ask people not to post speculative comments via social media as they could undermine the ongoing enquiries and, if they are abusive in nature, they could constitute a criminal offence.”

Ursula’s mum Nicky Harlow, a novelist, co-hosts a radio show on local radio station Phoenix FM which is based at Fletchers Mill within the shadow of North Bridge where Ursula was last sighted.

She and her partner, David Keogh, had lived with Ursula in Hebden Bridge before moving to Halifax.

The tragedy has shocked and saddened the local community with tributes pouring in on social media and the Examiner website.