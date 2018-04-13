Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A postwoman faces being sacked after drunkenly kicking a police officer.

The attack happened as “blind drunk” Katy Lay was arrested from the Camel Club for rowing with door staff when they refused to let her inside.

She later apologised to them via the nightspot’s Facebook page but her antics that night could lead to her being dismissed by Royal Mail, Kirklees magistrates were told.

The 26-year-old, who arrived at court with her red postal bag, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and disorderly in public and assaulting a constable acting in the execution of his duty.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said that police were called to the Huddersfield town centre nightclub shortly after 2am on March 24.

They were contacted by the manager and when they arrived they found Lay being restrained by door staff.

Mrs Jones said: “She was acting in a very aggressive manner. She was shouting and struggling with them and the officers could smell alcohol on her breath.

“The defendant had been refused entry because of her intoxicated state and wasn’t very impressed with that.”

Due to her behaviour Lay, of Ravensknowle Road in Moldgreen, was arrested.

As she was transported to Dewsbury Police Station she shouted: “Let me out of this box, I’ve done f**k all wrong” and kicked out at a police officer, her foot connecting with his thigh.

Magistrates heard that Lay had no previous convictions.

Her solicitor Zafar Iqbal explained that she had been out drinking since 6pm that night and had “a fair amount to drink” after downing some alcohol every half hour.

He said: “The defendant believes that she was agitated by the fact that they were not allowing her back into the club.

“She was blind drunk and cannot remember what happened at the club door or the police station.

“She apologised to the club via its Facebook page. She wanted to apologise to the police officer the next day when she was released but was unable to do so because the officer was no longer on duty.”

Mr Iqbal added that his client recently started working for the Royal Mail but her job may be at risk following her conviction.

He said: “She may lose her job. This will be a lesson to her and perhaps in the future she will control the amount of alcohol she drinks.”

Magistrates fined Lay £167 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.