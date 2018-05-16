Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge power cut in Mirfield affected more than 1,000 homes last night.

Northern Powergrid confirmed that a fault on the underground network caused a loss of power for 1,303 customers at 11.20pm.

The majority saw power restored within 15 minutes but more than 200 homes were without electricity until the early hours of this morning.

Residents across the town reported burglar alarms being triggered.

On Facebook group Mirfield Matters residents said the noise was “all they could hear” and others said it was “driving them crazy.”

The power cut knocked out alarm clocks and other electric clocks had to be re-set.

A Northern Powergrid spokeswoman said: “Engineers in our control room were able to quickly restore power to 1,058 customers within 15 minutes by switching our network around to restore power from an alternative source. The remaining 245 customers were restored at 2am.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers for their patience whilst we worked to get the lights back on.”