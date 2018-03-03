The video will start in 8 Cancel

Engineers are working to restore power which has left around 800 properties across Huddersfield without heating during freezing weather.

Northern Powergrid says power cuts have affected properties in a variety of postcode areas including HD1, HD3, HD7, HD8, HD9 and HX4.

The company says power cuts affecting 30 properties which were reported at 3.01pm on Friday in the HD3 are expected to be back by noon today (Saturday)

Around 280 properties are affected in the HD1, HD3, HD7 and HX4 areas just before 7am today. Northern Powergrid has estimated that the power will be back on by 10pm tonight.

In a third incident, 480 properties were affected, also in parts of HD1, HD3, HD7, HD8, HD9 and HX4. These power cuts were reported at 1.36am today and are due to be restored by around 5pm today.

Some customers who lost power have since had it restored, the company said.

Northern Powergrid has given the same reason for each power cut, saying: “The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the cables or equipment that serve your area.”

In a separate power cut in HX5, which has affected 20 properties, scheduled work due to take place today has been cancelled.

Residents took to Facebook to request information and to update neighbours.

Power problems were reported in Slaithwaite, Pole Moor, Marsden, Scammonden and Sowood.

One Slaithwaite resident said: “This morning we have low power to the house, lights working but toaster/kettle won’t work. No heating either.

“I’ve spoken to Yorkshire Electricity but we are the first to report low power in the area.

“Anyone else suffering? If so call them and they’ll get an engineer to the substation rather than to our house.”