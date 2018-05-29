Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teachers and tots at a Huddersfield pre-school have launched a fundraising campaign to save their building.

Cowcliffe pre-school on Lightridge Road in Fixby is planning a full refurbishment of its old building this summer – but it needs tens of thousands of pounds towards the £115,000 total.

Without the six-figure revamp project the long running facility could be threatened with closure.

The school has been providing childcare for more than 50 years and is a stepping stone to its neighbour, Fixby Junior and Infants School.

Pre-school manager Sarah Thornton said: “Many of the children have siblings at Fixby so it would be unmanageable for parents if Cowcliffe closed and younger siblings had to go to a different site.

“Individual children can get funded places, but there is no government funding for building and maintenance work so the money has to be raised by us.”

Staff and pupils are planning bake sales, fancy dress days, raffles and a fashion show to get the fundraising ball rolling, with children and parents getting involved and local businesses are helping too.

Asda Superstore on Bradford Road has been helping with fundraising and the preschool is currently one of its green token nominated charities.

Anyone who can help should contact 07970 866 824 or cowcliffepreschool@outlook.com.