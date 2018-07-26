Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pregnant mum has told of the terrifying moment masked men broke into her family’s home in the early hours and threatened her three-year-old daughter.

Lisa Anderson, of Oakenshaw, near Bradford, said three men burst into her bedroom this morning and threatened her and her male partner with weapons.

In a Facebook post she said the thugs then went into her daughter’s bedroom and said “they wouldn’t harm her if we gave them what they wanted.”

The men took the keys to two cars, a grey Audi RS3 and silver Mercedes CLS, parked in the driveway, and sped off.

Police said while the family were not hurt they were very shaken and that the suspects were described as wearing dark clothing with face masks and baseball caps.

Det Insp Shaf Rehman, of Kirklees CID, said: “Initial enquiries are ongoing into what was clearly a very frightening incident for the victims and we are conducting a number of enquiries today.

“I would ask anyone who saw suspicious activity on Wyke Lane just before 4am, who saw the cars being driven away, or who has any information at all to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing crime number 13180368413.

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”