Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman looks set to come under fire from activists within his own party.

Members of Kirklees Momentum, which supports Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, are to host Derby MP Chris Williamson as part of his democracy roadshow.

Mr Williamson, a committed ally of Mr Corbyn, is touring the country calling for the open selection of Labour’s MPs. He will be at Huddersfield Town Hall on Friday evening.

And in what could be perceived as a direct attack on Mr Sheerman, Batley East councillor and Momentum supporter Fazila Loonat has said that making the party more representative “will drive the negativity out of the party”.

Mr Williamson, who was re-elected in last year’s general election said his roadshow stops off wherever it has been invited and brushed off criticism that it was targeting MPs hostile to Mr Corbyn’s leadership.

He called it “democracy for the many”.

He added: “This tour is holding events wherever we’re invited. And if MPs are sincere about representing our movement and our country then they obviously have nothing to worry about.

“Yes some MPs have thrown their toys out of the pram, but this elitist behaviour has to stop.”

He said Labour MPs who could not accept Mr Corbyn’s “common-sense” policies might wish to consider a career change but that “ultimately it’s up to the members to make that clear”.

A spokeswoman for Mr Sheerman’s office said he was aware of Mr Williamson’s visit but would not be attending the event.

Mr Sheerman, 78, entered Parliament in 1979. The veteran MP is widely considered to be a centrist.

In June 2016 he refused to rule himself out from standing as a ‘stalking horse’ in a leadership battle to oust Jeremy Corbyn.

Two months later he backed a motion of no confidence in Mr Corbyn and threw his weight behind Owen Smith’s challenge for the party leadership.

Clr Loonat, who was elected in May 2016 and is a founding member of Kirklees Momentum, commented: “Labour Party members have been very vocal about wanting a change here.

“We hope that making the party more representative of its members will drive the negativity out of the party and make Labour ready to govern for the many.”

However when asked if her comments were directed at anyone specifically she responded: “I made them generally and broadly and not about anyone in particular or anything in particular at all.

“The roadshow is going all over the country and members have invited it to come to Kirklees. As to what we are going to have from it, it’s just an update on the democracy review that is going on in the Labour Party.

“All the councillors and all the MPs have been invited.”

She said Huddersfield Town Hall was chosen to host the event because it was central and accessible.

Mr Williamson will come to Huddersfield accompanied by Tosh McDonald, president of the train drivers’ union ASLEF. Their lengthy tour has already taken in a string of locations including Durham, Liverpool, Plymouth and Ilford. They will go on to visit Merthyr Tydfil, Barrow-in-Furness and Rotherham, among others.

The pair’s democracy roadshow website contains a downloadable guide for members to set up their own Constituency Labour Party. Its advice includes “Find and organise Corbyn supporters” and “Join Momentum”.

Tickets for the roadshow, which starts at 7pm, are available via: https:// www.thedemocracyroadshow.org/