A former priest has appeared in court accused of abusing a young boy at a Huddersfield school.

David Crowley, 64, is charged with three counts of indecent assault and three offences of gross indecency with a boy.

The charges are historic, dating between the late 1970s and early 1980s when Crowley was a priest and working at a Catholic primary school in the town.

The victim came into contact with Crowley and other boys during the course of his employment, prosecutor Andy Wills said.

He told Kirklees magistrates that sex acts were performed on or by the victim.

The alleged abuse happened for a number of years when the victim was aged between six and 10.

Crowley appeared at the Huddersfield court via a video link from HMP Leeds.

His solicitor Andrew Stewardson said that he denies all of the charges.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and committed Crowley’s case to Leeds Crown Court.

He will first appear there on August 2 and was remanded into custody in the meantime.