The presence of water voles on a former allotment site in Batley has prevented it being turned over to housing.

Planners with Kirklees Council said the proposal for the 8.5 acre (3.5 hectare) sloping parcel of land between Lady Ann Road and Primrose Hill at Soothill in Batley “lacks cohesion”.

Kirklees Council’s seven-member Strategic Planning Committee voted to throw out the proposal, which had been put forward by Noble Homes.

Among a long list of grounds for refusing the scheme was concern for water voles living in the area and how they might be affected by large-scale building work.

The scheme by the Castleford-based developer was first mooted in 2016 and drew fierce criticism from locals who described the area as an “oasis of wildlife” that provided habitat for bats, water voles and great crested newts.

Planning officers said the application, which would see a linear design of houses, was not well-designed even though a spokesman for the developers said the layout was defined by the topography of the land.

But Labour’s Paul Kane (Dewsbury East) commented: “The topography of that site is not great but it’s not rocket science to get an application that is right for down there.”

He criticised Noble Homes for over-developing the site - even though the number of houses had been reduced from 94 to 84 - and added: “They do not want to give anything back to the local authority”.