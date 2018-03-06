Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Primrose Hill man has been jailed for missing his unpaid work sessions.

James Shillinglaw, of Cross Lane , was handed a suspended sentence order in December and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

But he missed appointments on January 4 and 11 and was yet to make any progress on the order, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Arshad Khan, mitigating, explained that his client worked the night shift in a fabrics factory.

He said: “Since Christmas the work has increased so the window he had before for unpaid work has disappeared.

“His shifts have now changed back so he will be in a position to complete the order.

“If he has difficulties in respect of his work he needs to contact his probation officer.”

Magistrates activated part of the 28-year-old’s suspended sentence order, jailing him for six weeks.