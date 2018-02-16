Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are visiting West Yorkshire today (Friday).
The royal couple are expected to arrive at Halifax's Piece Hall mid-morning and be shown around, before ringing the trading bell and unveiling a commemorative plaque.
They will also visit the nearby Square Chapel Arts Centre and Dean Clough Mills.
Huge crowds are expected to greet the future King of England, whose last visit was to Hebden Bridge in the aftermath of serious flooding in the summer of 2012. He also visited Todmorden in September two years earlier, and opened the town's Eureka! Children's Museum in 1992.
Stay with us for live updates from the Piece Hall.
A royal wave from the balcony
Because the royals like waving at people from balconies.
Another live broadcast from the visit
A brass band have been booked to welcome Charles and Camilla.
Lovely pictures from this morning's visit
Clarence House have tweeted these lovely pictures from today’s royal visit:
Live at Piece Hall
Another live broadcast as we join visitors here to get a glimpse of the royal couple:
Royals being shown round museum
Charles and Camilla are being shown round the museum and learning about the area’s textile history.
Did you know, the carpets in Buckingham Palace were made right in Halifax by Avena Carpets? The same company has also supplied the White House and the home of John Travolta. Don’t say you don’t learn anything new in the Examiner...
WATCH: Charles shakes hands with visitors
Lots of pride and flag-waving at the Piece Hall this morning...
They're here!
Charles and Camilla have been greeting staff and traders at the Piece Hall.
Next they’ll be shown around before ringing the old trading bell and unveiling a commemorative plaque.
When did Charles last visit?
Prince Charles last visited Huddersfield in March 1982 before returning to see the Standedge Visitor Centre in 2005.
Not sure what he’s supposed to be looking at here:
He does, however, appear to have a thing for our neighbouring town. The future king visited Hebden Bridge in 2012 after it was hit by devastating floods in June. Before that, he came to Todmorden in September 2010 to see the market and meet local food organisation Incredible Edible.
He also most notably came to Halifax to open Eureka! Children’s Museum in 1992. Here he is, talking to a bin...
Royals will also visit Rotherham
Charles and Camilla will also visit South Yorkshire later this afternoon.
After their stop in Halifax, the couple will be heading to Rotherham and will be formally relighting an old furnace at the Liberty Speciality Steels plant in the town. I bet they can’t wait.
WATCH: Crowds waiting for the Royals
Always amazed by the scale and beauty of this building - and I’m sure Charles and Camilla will be too.
Crowds are gathering
Live from Piece Hall
Reporter Tony Earnshaw is there today to get a glimpse...
School children waving flags ahead of royal arrival
These lot have gotten into the spirit!