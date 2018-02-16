Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are visiting West Yorkshire today (Friday).

The royal couple are expected to arrive at Halifax's Piece Hall mid-morning and be shown around, before ringing the trading bell and unveiling a commemorative plaque.

They will also visit the nearby Square Chapel Arts Centre and Dean Clough Mills.

Huge crowds are expected to greet the future King of England, whose last visit was to Hebden Bridge in the aftermath of serious flooding in the summer of 2012. He also visited Todmorden in September two years earlier, and opened the town's Eureka! Children's Museum in 1992.

Stay with us for live updates from the Piece Hall.

You can also download our app to get news on the go and push notifications for the latest breaking stories here .