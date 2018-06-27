Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Care home bosses have been told to make improvements in key areas including how staff interact with older people in their care.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission said Cleveland House care home at Edgerton ‘requires improvement’ in five key areas, although some improvements had been made following a previous visit.

The home cares for up to 45 older people, some of whom live with dementia.

During inspection visits in March, inspectors found that not all staff interactions with people were positive “as privacy and dignity was not consistently respected”, according to a CQC report published this week.

However, residents were complimentary about the care provided, and relatives praised staff, the report noted.

One resident said: “It is lovely here. I am very happy. It feels like home and staff chat to you.”

A relative commented: “Staff do show empathy and compassion.”

Inspectors found that an ‘action plan’ brought in following a previous inspection had been acted upon.

“When we checked to see if the actions documented had been carried out there was clear evidence to support this. There were various meetings which oversaw aspects of the improvement plan,” the report noted.

The CQC said that overall the home ‘requires improvement’.