Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Production was halted at a Meltham textile firm after an explosion in an electricity sub-station.

Firefighters were called to the sub-station in Huddersfield Road opposite Camira Fabrics at 11am today (Thurs).

It is believed a power cut caused a transformer to blow, blasting one of the sub-station doors off its hinges.

A spokesman for Huddersfield Fire Station said two fire engines were dispatched but there was no fire. The incident was being dealt with by Northern Powergrid. No other customers were believed to be affected.

A spokesman for Camira confirmed that production had ceased and some workers had been sent home. Others remained to carry out other tasks.

The spokesman said it was hoped power would be restored later today and the factory would return to normal tomorrow.