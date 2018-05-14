Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Professional beggars might be operating in Calderdale, councillors have been told.

And one reason that may be happening is Halifax’s increasing success as a tourist destination.

Members of Calderdale Council’s People Scrutiny Board were discussing the issue of begging, having considered homelessness and rough sleeping previously.

The council’s senior scrutiny support officer Mike Lodge said some street beggars may be homeless but it is not always the case.

Police and officers told councillors there were concerns professional beggars were now operating in Calderdale, as neighbouring bigger cities became saturated and Halifax was increasingly attractive as a tourist destination, with the re-opening and success of the Piece Hall.

Councillors expressed sympathy with police over the issue of enforcement, but police said there was healthy pressure for alternatives to enforcement to be found and educating the public in how the police worked was key.

A representative from Horton Housing, a housing association, said most beggars tended to be aged 25 and over and councillors heard that it was very unusual for women to be begging.

Council officers said both Customer First and Horton Housing referred beggars to food banks and the police added that they took beggars to Customer First to refer them into the system. Information on what help was available was provided in its police station custody suites.

Officers were asked to provide updates on street begging to a future meeting of the board.