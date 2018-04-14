Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Horse racing expert Richard Ward is tipping an 80-1 shot for today’s Grand National – but he recommends once-a-year-punters back FOUR horses to ensure a run for your money.

The Grand National at Aintree is the race that – almost – stops the nation and is a one-off sporting occasion when all the family tries to pick the winner.

Professional gambler Richard, who runs Huddersfield-based horse racing syndicate BGC Racing, has given punters his four to follow – and he’s gone for a big priced outsider.

Richard’s big hope is Valseur Lido which could be backed at 80-1 with one high street bookie with most offering 66-1 or 50-1.

Richard has shunned likely favourites Anibale Fly, Blaklion and Tiger Roll to look for more value among the bigger priced horses.

Valseur Lido isn’t as good as he used to be but Richard reckons he’s still got the “class” and at 50-1 or above is a huge price.

He’s also keen on Irish raider Total Recall – best priced 14-1– trained by Willie Mullins.

BGC has a horse, Itsonlyrocknroll, trained by Mullins and Richard said: “I spoke to Willie the other day and he was quite optimistic about his chances. He said you need a lot of luck to win a National but he said the horse is in fine form at home, and that’s good enough for me.”

Richard’s other picks are sound jumper Seeyouatmidnight (14-1) and the less reliable Raz De Maree, a winner of the Welsh National and a 25-1 shot.

Richard said of Raz De Maree: “If he jumps round he is sure to be in the places.”

BGC also owns Huddersfield Town-themed horse Huddersfilly Town, which could run again at Kempton on Wednesday.

There are 40 runners in the National and Richard recommends backing four horses each-way.

“People say the race is all about jumping but for me it’s all about luck in running and avoiding trouble,” he said. “Of course you have to have a horse that jumps but probably more horses are brought down by others than actually falling themselves.

“Most bookies are offering four or five places for each-way but some are offering six so why not try to get all four horses placed?”

For more tips and analysis download the BGC Racing app for free.