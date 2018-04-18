Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who stole alcohol from Asda six times was caught due to the store’s “exceptional CCTV” system, a court heard.

Fay Cooling admitted repeatedly taking booze from the Dewsbury branch between March 30 and April 17.

For some of the thefts she took along a foil-lined bag to try and stop the Mill Street West store’s alarms from being triggered.

Her solicitor Paul Blanchard told Kirklees magistrates that the 46-year-old’s crimes were bound to be detected.

He said: “The offences were sophisticated in the fact that she’s used a foil-lined bag but not sophisticated in another way.

“The CCTV in Asda is exceptional and you don’t have to be known to staff for them to pick you up.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Miss Cooling knows what the CCTV’s like in Asda and knows that there’s an inevitability that she will be apprehended.”

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told magistrates that Cooling’s stealing spree started on March 30.

The following day she entered with another person and they both took alcohol from the store.

They were caught on CCTV placing the bottles in a bag in their possession and then walking out of the supermarket.

On April 3 Cooling returned and stole some bottles of Disaronno liqueur but was stopped by staff and it was taken from her.

She walked off only to return five minutes later, picked up another bottle of the same drink and hid this inside her jacket but was detained again.

Cooling, of Back Lane in Heckmondwike, tested positive for the misuse of cocaine and opiates upon her arrest.

She was charged with the shop thefts and bailed to come to court later this week.

Do you want news alerts on Whatsapp? The Examiner has launched a Whatsapp group to help make sure you don't miss a news break or big story. If you'd like to receive alerts text NEWS to 07833 287309 . Then add the number to your contacts as 'Examiner'. Your phone number won't be shared.

But she was arrested after taking drink from the store a further two times plus targeting Lidl in Dewsbury on April 5.

Yesterday (April 17) Cooling entered at 1pm, placed bottles of whisky and vodka in a foil-lined bag and left the store.

Then at 2.45pm she returned, stole two bottles of vodka and Disaronno but this time was stopped by police officers and arrested.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “The bags were foil-lined to make the alarms less likely to be operated.

“It’s an aggravating feature of going prepared for theft rather than it being spur of the moment.”

Mr Blanchard described Cooling as having an extensive criminal record due to her underlying drug and alcohol issues.

He said that stealing from somewhere where she was bound to be detected “indicated that there was significant turmoil in her thought processes and her ability to deal with life at this time.”

Mr Blanchard added that Cooling was in an abusive relationship with a man who also drank and took drugs and that “when it goes wrong it goes badly wrong.”

Magistrates jailed her for five months as she committed the offences while on bail, tested positive for drugs and went equipped for some of the thefts.

She will have to pay £115 compensation to Asda upon her release.