A meat thief said he had no cash after being released from prison.

Darren Mooney admitted taking five packets of beef from the Co-op Petrol Station in Birchencliffe.

The 39-year-old entered the Halifax Road premises on May 5 and tucked the meat inside his jacket.

He then left the store and the food was not recovered by staff, Kirklees magistrates were told

Mooney was later arrested and in interview he told police that he was recently released from prison.

He said he had no money to buy food and was hungry.

Mooney appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

Last month he was jailed for 10 weeks after stealing two lamb joints from the Co-op in Marsh.

Mooney, who has more than 140 offences to his name, did this by hiding the lamb underneath his jacket.

His solicitor Sonia Kidd explained: “Unfortunately, people who leave custody don’t come out with their benefits in place.

“It takes a number of weeks. How are they going to survive? It’s an ongoing issue.”

Magistrates gave Mooney, of Burnsall Court in Quarmby, a six month conditional discharge.

He will have to pay £15.75 compensation to the Co-op for the goods not recovered.