A judge has commended a brave Calderdale woman who confronted a gang of masked burglars as they tried to steal a high-value Audi off the driveway of one of her neighbours.

The thief was a prolific offender with more than 100 offences on his record who had targeted a house in Kirklees just the week before.

Aaron Barnsley, 32, and an accomplice kicked in the rear door of a home in Liversedge and stole property including three valuable watches and a laptop computer.

Days later he struck in the Queensbury area of Calderdale.

Jailing Barnsley, who had 100 offences on his record, Judge Durham Hall said he had been moving up the league of offending and had now gone into the Premier League.

At the time of the burglaries Barnsley was still on licence after being given a three-year jail sentence in 2016 for dangerous driving and assault.

The woman who confronted him was praised by the Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC for her fortitude in trying to prevent the broad daylight crime last month and awarded her a £350 reward from public funds.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Thurs) how Barnsley and three other criminals, all wearing masks, had smashed their way into the family home before carrying out an untidy search and pocketing cash and a gold and diamond ring of great sentimental value.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said the gang also grabbed a key fob for the Audi vehicle parked outside and Barnsley tried to drive off in it.

The court heard that following a previous burglary the victims had fitted a metal security pole in the middle of the driveway, but Barnsley tried to get round it by driving over a grassed slope.

After he hit a neighbour’s car and got stuck the outraged woman who was later praised by the judge ran over and banged on the Audi shouting at the men to stop.

During the confrontation one of the burglars shouted to an accomplice to “get the axe” before the woman was told to “f*** off”.

Mr Sharp said another male neighbour started taking photographs of the incident, but he was threatened with violence and forced to back off.

Barnsley ended up causing significant damage to the Audi as he finally drove it away and the car was later abandoned.

Today Barnsley, of Broadstone Way, Holme Wood, Bradford, was jailed for 45 months - almost four years - after he admitted two charges of house burglary and one of aggravated vehicle taking.