Jack Germain was all suited and booted for his prom ... but he really wanted to arrive in style on the back of a motorbike.

Trouble is the 16-year-old Salendine Nook High School pupil from Lindley didn’t know any bikers so mum Vanessa did what most mums would do ... and put out an appeal on Facebook.

Biker Lynn Hargreaves from Newsome responded, spread the message among the biking community and just before Jack was due to set off for the prom at the Cedar Court Hotel at Ainley Top a dozen bikers turned up to give him a noisy and unforgettable escort.

Vanessa said: “We thought we might get one bike, possibly two, but nothing like this. It’s amazing. What the bikers have done for Jack is absolutely brilliant.”

Lynn, who took Jack on the back of her yellow Yamaha XJR 1300, said: “When his mum asked on Facebook we just spread the message. We just like to help people out and have hopefully given Jack a really special memory.”

And when the bikers turned up at the hotel minutes later Jack’s friends and fellow pupils were certainly impressed with the group getting lots of cheers as Jack high-fived his entourage.

This included members of the wonderfully-named Loony Bins biker group based in Huddersfield.

