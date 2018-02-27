Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prostitute stole from a man’s home when he refused to pay for her services, a court heard.

Kelly Lockwood took aftershave and shower gels from his Newsome address while he was at work the next day.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the 29-year-old worked as a prostitute to support her long-term drug addiction.

Lockwood, of West Street in Lindley, pleaded guilty to theft when she appeared at the Huddersfield court from custody.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that she went to the victim’s house late on November 4.

He allowed her to stay the night and went to work the next day but when he returned he found some of his things had gone missing.

They included FCUK aftershave, shower gels, lighter gas, some shaving accessories and medication.

Police arrested Lockwood from her home where most of the items were found and returned to the victim.

She tested positive for the misuse of class A drugs following her arrest, magistrates were told.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that Lockwood and the gentleman were connected for “one reason alone.”

He said: “Kelly has had a problem with drugs for a long time and to help her in that manner she works sometimes as a prostitute.

“They know each other for that reason and on the day she attended at his property. She provided her services and he didn’t pay for it.

“The items taken were unusual and weren’t of any significant value. She was upset with him for what happened.

“It’s a bit of an unusual scenario in relation to theft from the house. There was little or no planning and the value was extremely small.

“If things had gone to plan she would not be here for stealing stupid things.”

Mr Slawinski told magistrates that Lockwood had struggled with an addiction to class A drugs throughout her life and been in and out of prison.

There was a gap in her offending when she fell pregnant but that child has since been taken into care, he added.

Mr Bozman told magistrates that the victim does not accept the reason why Lockwood said she went to his address.

They sentenced her to eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year provided she commits no further offences.

She will have to pay £85 costs and £115 victim surcharge.