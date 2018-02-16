Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A protest meeting is planned tomorrow (Sat) at Birchencliffe Recreation Ground after play equipment was removed by Kirklees Council .

Residents are furious that the equipment was taken away despite families using it. The play area is also used by local play groups including Kiddie Cats pre-school.

There are no plans to replace the play equipment.

In an email to ward councillors, Robert Whittaker, Kirklees Council’s parks services manager, said: “I am writing to inform that, due to significant problems with the safety surfacing at the play area on Halifax Road we are left with no option but to remove the surfacing and the play equipment, most of which is coming to the end of its useful life.

“In the short term the concrete pads will be left on site, but these will be removed later in the year when the ground conditions are more suited to the heavy machinery which will be necessary. Signs will be put up to inform users of the site of this.

“The teen shelter and basketball pod will be unaffected by this action.”

But Kirklees councillor Cahal Burke , (Lindley, Lib Dem) said: “I am disappointed that the play equipment is being removed from Birchencliffe recreation ground, this seems to be following a trend where play equipment has been removed from other areas including Golcar which is concerning.

“Parents are angry and upset about the removal of play equipment and rightly so.

“Unfortunately, the decision to remove the play equipment was due to a number of safety concerns and there is currently not any money available to replace the equipment.

“However, Kirklees councillor Richard Eastwood (Lindley, Lib Dem) and I will be looking at the possibility of accessing other funding sources following recent developments in the area to replace the equipment in the coming months.

“Our play areas and outside spaces are vitally important for our communities, from playing on iPads to watching TV, children seem to be spending more and more time indoors.

“Playing outside helps children to develop their learning abilities, social skills and independence. Outdoor play is also great for encouraging children’s creativity along with the numerous health benefits to playing outside.

“We need to ensure that in future the council consults local residents and groups regarding any changes to play areas and equipment.”

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The council is aware that some of the people that use this play area are upset.

“Unfortunately equipment had to be removed as it was no longer safe to use. Whilst the council does not currently have a budget to replace the equipment we are investigating other funding streams as part of the playable spaces strategy.

“Going forward the development of play areas will be made in line with the guidelines in the new strategy and by working with local communities and other interested people.

“In the meantime there are play areas located at Ainley Road which has just undergone a refurbishment to provide through age play opportunities, Fernlea Recreation Ground, and Lindley Recreation Ground off Daisy Lea Lane.”

The public meeting is at 10.15am on Saturday at the recreation ground in Halifax Road next to Grameen Lounge.