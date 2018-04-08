Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council was accused of “bullying” and “abusing its power” today over its decision to allow the demolition of Lockwood clock tower.

Dozens of protestors gathered outside the tower which is now surrounded by locked gates and scaffolding to voice their complaints.

Campaigners including Huddersfield Civic Society have fought in vain to save the iconic landmark which has towered over the community since its construction in 1875.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

It had been earmarked to be saved after more than a year’s protest but in January a planning application to demolish appeared.

The council says it has to go as no-one has come up with a viable plan to save it.

A statement released by demonstrators said: “We are appalled at the way the council has behaved in this matter. The council had agreed to keep the clock tower and to renovate it.

“It is clear that behind closed doors it was never their intention to do so. The council failed to consult the public, or at least the local residents, by way of formal consultation either by notice or written invitation.

“It is also deeply disturbing to learn that, our ward councillor and cabinet member, Erin Hill, was also a party to the decision to demolish the clock tower.”

Javid Hussain, who has lived on Upper Mount Street, Lockwood, since the 1970s said: “It’s part of our heritage for anyone who has lived in this area.

“It’s a beautiful piece of architecture and something our children and grandchildren should be able to appreciate as well.

“It was clearly marked up to be renovated in the plans but the council has deceived the public.

“And I strongly believe that something like this would not happen to the clock tower in such an affluent part of Huddersfield as Lindley, an area where you can’t bully people. We feel that we have been bullied here.”

Huddersfield Civic Society chairman Christopher Marsden told the Examiner recently: “The clock tower is much beloved by the people of Lockwood.

“It’s a symbol for the area. It gives them a sense of community. The demolition of the clock tower is unfortunate because it’s done against the wishes of the community.”

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “The decision to build a new school at Mount Pleasant in Lockwood was agreed in 2015 at a meeting of Kirklees’ Cabinet. The existing school buildings and clock tower which were no longer required were proposed to be demolished.

“The council has always been clear that the only option to save the tower would be if an organisation stepped forward with a viable plan to take on the future maintenance of the tower. A deadline of September 2015 was set for expressions of interest. No expressions of interest were received by this date.

“In July 2016, in order to ensure that the new school buildings would open on schedule Keir (the construction company building the school) put in their planning application. As there was still a lot of public feeling around the future of the tower, rather than delay the planning process we agreed that the demolition of the tower would not be considered as part of this Planning Application.

“This was not a commitment to keep the tower, but rather an operational decision to ensure that we could deliver the new school on time for the benefit of local children.

“No further expressions of interest in taking on responsibility for the tower have been received and as neither the school or the council have any ongoing need for the tower, an application for it to be demolished was submitted and approved.

“The contractors have now begun the demolition process.”

A petition to save the tower has been set up here.