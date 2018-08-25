A group of anti-racism campaigners staged a protest in Huddersfield town centre after Britain First held a Day of Action.

A post circulating on social media yesterday said that Britain First members were to meet outside Huddersfield Railway Station at 11am.

A handful of activists met up in St George's Square and there was a counter-protest by Kirklees Stand Up to Racism.

There were a number of police officers in town and there were some bad tempered exchanges between members of the public and Britain First.

Party leader Paul Golding was in Huddersfield and handed out leaflets in New Street.

