A group of anti-racism campaigners staged a protest in Huddersfield town centre after Britain First held a Day of Action.

A post circulating on social media yesterday said that Britain First members were to meet outside Huddersfield Railway Station at 11am.

A handful of activists met up in St George's Square and there was a counter-protest by Kirklees Stand Up to Racism.

There were a number of police officers in town and there were some bad tempered exchanges between members of the public and Britain First.

Party leader Paul Golding was in Huddersfield and handed out leaflets in New Street.

Britain First supporters in New Street, Huddersfield
Police praised the public of Huddersfield for their “patience and conduct” during street protests by far-right group Britain First and anti-racism campaigners.

Around 10 supporters of Britain First staged a ‘day of action’ in the town centre between 11am and 2pm on Saturday.

The Council leader Shabir Pandor has tweeted his thoughts.

This is a post that was circulated on social media yesterday. It wasn’t clear whether it was genuine, and the police seemed to be unaware of any protest when we asked them yesterday.

A post on social media appearing to be from Britain First.
It looks like they’ve set up on New Street and are handing out leaflets to people passing by

It looks like they’ve moved away from St. George’s square and set up on New Street.

The Britain First members on New Street, Huddersfield
Our reporter Andrew Robinson is at the scene where an anti-racist group have turned up to an apparent demo by the Britain First group.

Britain First defence security at St. George's Square
