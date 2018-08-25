A group of anti-racism campaigners staged a protest in Huddersfield town centre after Britain First held a Day of Action.
A post circulating on social media yesterday said that Britain First members were to meet outside Huddersfield Railway Station at 11am.
A handful of activists met up in St George's Square and there was a counter-protest by Kirklees Stand Up to Racism.
There were a number of police officers in town and there were some bad tempered exchanges between members of the public and Britain First.
Party leader Paul Golding was in Huddersfield and handed out leaflets in New Street.
If there's something you've noticed and want us to check out then please feel free to get in touch - you can call us on 01484 437712, email editorial@examiner.co.uk or tweet us @Examiner. You can also find us on social media here .
Key Events
Recap
Police praised the public of Huddersfield for their “patience and conduct” during street protests by far-right group Britain First and anti-racism campaigners.
Around 10 supporters of Britain First staged a ‘day of action’ in the town centre between 11am and 2pm on Saturday.
Read more here for a recap of today’s events in Huddersfield town centre
They're leaving...
Anti-racist protests continue in town centre
Leader of Britain First speaks to the Examiner
Council leader tweet
The Council leader Shabir Pandor has tweeted his thoughts.
Reporter update at scene
Reporter tweet
Anti racist group in town centre
Reporter update
Situation calmed down
Reporter update
Bit of argy bargy
It WAS shared!
This is a post that was circulated on social media yesterday. It wasn’t clear whether it was genuine, and the police seemed to be unaware of any protest when we asked them yesterday.
Update
It looks like they’ve set up on New Street and are handing out leaflets to people passing by
Britain First members on the move
It looks like they’ve moved away from St. George’s square and set up on New Street.
Reporter at the scene
Our reporter Andrew Robinson is at the scene where an anti-racist group have turned up to an apparent demo by the Britain First group.