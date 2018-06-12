Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A train operator has done a u-turn and will no longer introduce trains that can’t accommodate wheelchairs.

TransPennine Express were due to temporarily introduce Mark 3 trains on some services through Huddersfield this summer.

But after lobbying, including from Colne Valley MP Thelma Walker, the train operator has announced that the Mark 3 trains will not be in passenger service.

The company told the Examiner: “Following recent discussions with the Department for Transport and Rail North Partnership, TransPennine Express can confirm that it will not introduce any Mk 3 trains into passenger service.

“The two additional trains were originally planned to be brought in on a temporary basis later this year to carry customers on the route between Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and Scarborough but will now instead be used exclusively to support our driver training programme for our new trains introduction.

“The first of TransPennine Express’s brand new Nova trains are on track to begin serving these communities from autumn 2018.”

The introduction of the Mark 3 trains would have meant that wheelchair users and passengers with mobility difficulties could not access those services and would have to wait for the next suitable train.

It would have seen 12 of the 34 services to and from Liverpool and Scarborough affected from July to autumn.