A provisional trial date has been set for nine males accused of violent disorder following a rampage at Kingsgate shopping centre.

The nine, including six men and three teenagers, made their first appearance at Leeds Crown Court today (Wednesday).

Police were called to reports of a group of up to 30 males armed with weapons inside the Kingsgate shopping centre on February 3.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court previously heard that the incident is believed to be related to “gang warfare” and a chance meeting of two rival gangs.

Theo Hall, 24, Kalen Hall, 22, Mccauley Jackson, 23, Troy Wallace, 21, Thomas Creaghan, 20, Marshall Edwards-Pascal, 20, Tyrese Cadwell, 18, and two males aged 17 and 16, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, are all charged with violent disorder.

Jackson, of Well Grove in Sheepridge, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete, as is Creaghan, of Langdale Drive in Grove Place, except the weapon his charge relates to is an extendable baton.

The 17-year-old, who appeared in court via video link to Wetherby Youth Offenders’ Institute, faces a separate charge of possessing Class B drugs.

They will enter pleas at a later date.

Judge Penelope Belcher said that despite the absence of not guilty pleas a trial date could be set for August 6 and is expected to last three weeks.