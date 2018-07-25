Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was knocked unconscious following a brawl at a Batley pub, a court heard.

Four people were attacked at the Rose of York on June 22, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman said that a fight broke out at the Bradford Road establishment.

Matthew Hunt was allegedly involved in the initial incident but then left the pub.

When he later returned he was confronted by one of the victims, Miss Chapman said.

She said that the 23-year-old pushed him backwards, causing him to his head on the pavement and lose consciousness.

Hunt then allegedly jumped on the victim and punched him repeatedly, with such force that his head was described as bouncing off the pavement.

He is charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of assault by beating and criminal damage.

Hunt, of Squirrel Close in Dewsbury, entered no pleas to the charges.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent his case to Leeds Crown Court where he will first appear on August 21.

In the meantime he is banned from contacting the four complainants or going to the pub.