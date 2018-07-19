Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub landlady has been told to seek planning permission for an outdoor music stage which has attracted complaints about noise.

But Bev Gledhill says she feels like the victim of a vendetta for trying to safeguard the future of The Dalton pub at Rawthorpe Lane, Rawthorpe, adding: “I am trying to do something good for the community.”

Bev, who ran the pub for four years until 2015 before returning to take it on again more recently, said she only intended to host outdoor music events three times a year.

She defended building the stage, saying: “It is within the height restrictions which would apply if you wanted a conservatory. It’s not high. If we’d built it out of pallets I could understand it, but it isn’t built of pallets and we are trying to enhance the place.”

Bev said the council had received complaints about noise levels – both at an outdoor event and in general terms.

But she said that although The Dalton was in the middle of two housing estates Kirklees had received only two complaints about noise – and believed both complaints were from the same individual.

Bev said the same person had complained about noise from a birthday party which only 12 people attended and about a member of one of the football teams based at the pub who was playing music in his car parked on the road following the club’s presentation evening.

“We had a party on Saturday and someone said the noise was horrendous,” she said. “And I can’t control what people do when they leave the pub premises. I feel so frustrated. I feel like someone has a vendetta against me.”

Bev said that following a meeting with Kirklees officers she had been advised to seek retrospective planning permission for the stage and to ensure outdoor events finished by 11pm.

She said she had only planned to run three outdoor events a year “just to keep us on the map” at a time when numerous pubs were closing down. “The pub does quite well during the football season when Town are at home,” she said.

Paul Kemp, service director economy, regeneration and culture at Kirklees, said: ‘We have investigated the construction and use of a timber building at The Dalton public house.

“Planning permission is required for the building and the owners have been asked to apply for this if they want to keep it. We will consult with local residents and consider whether planning conditions related to the hours of use of the timber building are necessary once the planning application is received.”