A public bridleway across Marsden Moor may well be upgraded.

The bridleway runs from Close Gate Bridge (also known as Eastergate Bridge) in Marsden, to Haigh Gutter on the A640 New Hey Road.

Part of the bridleway is in a poor condition due to heavy use and poor drainage. So far, approximately 660 metres of the 1.7 mile long bridleway has been repaired and if the new works gets the go-ahead the new scheme will ensure that around 1,000 metres of the bridleway is surfaced in total.

The project will include surfacing sections of the bridleway using recycled mill flags and undertaking drainage work with a commitment from the land owners, National Trust, to airlift the material and use its volunteer team to carry out the work.

The bridleway, which links to the Pennine Way - a 268 mile National Trail which runs from the Peak District north to the Scottish Border and also the Pennine Bridleway - is well used by walkers, cyclists and horse riders.

In previous years works to the bridleway in Marsden Moor were carried out using funding from the council’s former Colne Valley Area Committee. Colne Valley councillors have been asked to consider a report requesting funding for this project at Kirklees Rural District Committee.

If approved, funding for this project will partly come from the New Homes Bonus, a grant paid by central government to local authorities to encourage planning permission for new homes in return for additional revenue.

A decision about whether to fund the project is likely to be taken this May. If approved the work is due to start this autumn.

Marsden Moor’s rugged landscape offers over 100 miles of footpaths, covering approximately 5,685 acres.

Colne Valley Clr Nicola Turner said: “By improving the bridleway, the project will really help to deliver a number of really positive benefits for Marsden, Slaithwaite and Colne Valley, delivering path improvements for walkers, cyclists and horse riders, improving drainage and reducing flooding, as well as encouraging visitors and tourism and promoting local attractions.”