An artist and handyman who has taken it upon himself to restore milestone posts around the Holme Valley has now tackled graffiti on a children’s playground.

Rowan Denton, 43, of New Mill, has spent several weekends re-painting stone markers in Holmfirth, Honley and Brockholes.

Public-spirited Rowan wanted to set an example and show that anyone could do their bit for the local community.

When he saw in the Examiner that the children’s playground on the Sands Recreation Ground in Holmfirth had been targeted by vandals he decided to take action.

Yobs daubed anti-Donald Trump slogans and pro-drugs messages on play equipment and waste bins in the Sands Play Area.

Locals condemned the vandalism and Kirklees Council pledged to clean it off as soon as possible.

But before the council could act Rowan stepped in to paint over the graffiti and get the job done.

“I just thought it was horrendous that this had happened just at the start of the school holidays,” said Rowan.

“I just grabbed my stuff and it only took me a couple of hours.

“Just like the milestones I thought it was quite a simple little job that I could do. I’ve no kids myself so I have some time on my hands and it beats sitting around watching telly!”

Rowan said the response to his work on the milestones had been “brilliant” and he wanted to inspire others.

“I just wanted to encourage people to do stuff for the community, simple as that,” he added.