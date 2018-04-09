The video will start in 8 Cancel

When Queensgate Market was built it was one of the most contemporary buildings in the country at the time.

So it’s fitting that contemporary artwork is now being displayed in vacant spaces around the market in Huddersfield town centre.

It’s the result of a scheme between the market traders, Kirklees Council and the School of Art, Design and Architecture at the University of Huddersfield.

The project called Temporary Contemporary is transforming vacant stalls into gallery spaces where students, lecturers, local artists and creative businesses can showcase their creative talents.

As the scheme evolves other smaller projects and spaces will pop up around the market, such as a central kiosk where people can find out about what’s going on in Huddersfield and beyond.

There are two main exhibitions.

Place, Space, Action is a group show of 24 lecturers presenting works from sculpture, painting, illustration, photography and video work. The exhibition will take place in stalls 177 to 182 next to Merrie England and the Peel Street entrance.

The second is called Market Hardware taken from the name from the stall it used to be and is a group show of staff from the Department of Architecture and 3D Design who will showcase current practice based research.

Howard Fanning from Queensgate Ironmongers said: “This partnership is an innovative approach which should be enjoyed by many people and one which will be of great benefit to the town centre, the public, traders in the market and the students alike.”

The two exhibitions are running from now until Saturday (April 14).

See www.creativekirklees.com for more information.