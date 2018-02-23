The video will start in 8 Cancel

A planning inspector has queried why Kirklees Council is snubbing a huge potential housing plot in Huddersfield.

Planning officials have opted to spare a large site at Quarmby behind Salendine Nook High School from development.

It is estimated the open land off Haughs Road between Quarmby and Paddock could accommodate 500 homes.

But planning policy officers are hoping to designate the council owned site as “safeguarded land” – a status which would save it from builders until at least 2031.

At the public inquiry into the council’s Local Plan, government appointed inspector Katie Child raised concerns about the decision.

She inferred it was curious to spare it in the context of the council saying it needed large amounts of green belt for housing.

Mrs Child has the power to reverse the council’s decision and make the land open for development.

She commented: “The green belt is being required for very significant uses (in your plan).

“This site is within the urban area and it is controlled by the council.

“It’s a very significant area within the built up area of Huddersfield.”

A council planning official told the inspector that they considered the road network around the site to be too poor to sustain the increase in traffic.

Another officer said access to the site was also owned by a third party.

But the inspector said she thought money for upgrades could be found through the developers’ contributions.

She added: “If you’re talking about a big enough scheme, sometimes there may be solutions.”

The inspector queried the absence of feasibility work or documentation and asked the council to provide her additional details at a later date.

Earlier in the hearing at the Hudawi Centre the inspector heard about the council’s ambitions for sites at the former St Luke’s Hospital, the Black Cat fireworks site, the former Huddersfield Sports Centre site at Southgate, Lindley Moor and the former Kirklees College site at Trinity Street.

No significant concerns were raised about any.

The Local Plan inquiry continues next week at a different venue – Batley Town Hall.

It resumes on Tuesday from 10am with large housing sites around Dewsbury and Mirfield on the agenda.