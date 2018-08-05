We all know that using a mobile phone while driving is illegal.
But is it illegal to use a mobile to pay for food at a drive thru while your engine is still running?
It's raining and you accidentally splash a pedestrian who is walking along the pavement. Could that land you on the wrong side of the law?
Or you've driven down a muddy country lane and now the mud and dirt is obscuring your numberplate. Is a police officer then allowed to pull you over and issue you with a big fine?
Ignorance of the law is no defence and many motorists have fallen foul of it.
To get you more savvy when it comes to the lesser known rules of the road Select Car Leasing have created a quiz.
If you didn't do so well don't worry. The majority of drivers admitted to unintentionally breaking the law in one of scenarios below.
According to a survey by Select Car Leasing:
- 71% admitted to using their phone while waiting at a drive-through with the engine on – this could cost you £1,000 fine and 6 points on your licence.
- 4 out of 10 pet owners are risking 9 points and a £5,000 fine by letting their pet roam free in the car.
- 1 in 10 people have been driving with mud on their registration in the past year, which could cost them £1,000.
- 1 in 5 people flash their lights at another car to warn of a speed camera, potentially costing them £1,000 in fines.
- 31% of people have forgotten to sweep the snow off the roof of the car, which could have led to 3 points and a relatively minor £60 fine.